Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 million, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Reading International by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Reading International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

