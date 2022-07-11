Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Up 3%

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $19.47. 13,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 281,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 16,012 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $306,309.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,246.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,540,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 353,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after acquiring an additional 567,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 99,113 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 946,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 726,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 72,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

