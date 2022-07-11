Render Token Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $131.54 million and approximately $13.29 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Render Token alerts:

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars.

