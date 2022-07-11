Reviewing Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vinci and Hino Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci $58.44 billion 0.91 $2.12 billion N/A N/A Hino Motors $13.00 billion 0.25 -$754.11 million N/A N/A

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Hino Motors.

Dividends

Vinci pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Hino Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Vinci shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vinci and Hino Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci 0 0 10 0 3.00 Hino Motors 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vinci presently has a consensus target price of $95.84, suggesting a potential upside of 329.19%. Given Vinci’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vinci is more favorable than Hino Motors.

Volatility and Risk

Vinci has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hino Motors has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci and Hino Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci N/A N/A N/A Hino Motors N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vinci beats Hino Motors on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vinci Company Profile (Get Rating)

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries. The company's Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology sectors; engineering, procurement, and construction services in the energy sector, and manufacturing and energy-related services; and renewable energy concession projects development services. Its Construction segments engages in designing and carrying out projects that involve general contractor capabilities; works related to geotechnical and structural engineering, digital technology, nuclear or renewable thermal energy; and focuses on business area, such as buildings, civil engineering, infrastructure, and in a specific geographical area. The company also provides property development services for residential and commercial properties; and property services, as well as operates managed residences. It also operates in Germany, the United Kingdom, Albania, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine, Portugal, North America, Central and South America, Africa, Russia, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and other European countries. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

Hino Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

