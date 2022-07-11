Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RMTI opened at $1.30 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 39.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,150 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

