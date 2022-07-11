Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.16.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.34 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.78.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Roku by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.