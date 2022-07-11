Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of ROVR opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $747.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rover Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,611,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,706 shares of company stock valued at $275,591.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth $62,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

