Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 550 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.66) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.02) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.96) price target on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.02) price target on Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.54) price target on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 560 ($6.78) price target on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 593.85 ($7.19).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore stock opened at GBX 431.35 ($5.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £56.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,391.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 482.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 460.08. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 290.96 ($3.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.