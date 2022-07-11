Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 3,100 Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($37.54) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.09) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,045 ($24.76) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($34.63) price target (up previously from GBX 2,570 ($31.12)) on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,792.55 ($33.82).

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,043.50 ($24.75) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,247.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.37 billion and a PE ratio of 892.36. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.78).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

