Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 4,900” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,900 ($59.34) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($72.66) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($78.71) to GBX 4,200 ($50.86) in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,550 ($55.10) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($58.13) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 5,800 ($70.23) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,500 ($66.60).

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,835 ($58.55) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £78.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 446.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,381.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,533.97. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.81).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.03), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($49,551.22).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

