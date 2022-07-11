Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.72

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 1721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RUTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

The firm has a market cap of $538.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $126.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

