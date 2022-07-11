SafeBlast 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $74,605.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $522,888.79 and $74,605.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00498373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00252059 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

