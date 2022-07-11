SafeCapital (SCAP) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. SafeCapital has a market cap of $2,138.31 and approximately $2.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00136960 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000842 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

