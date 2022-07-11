Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of SFE opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $8.98.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
