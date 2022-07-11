Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $172.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $447,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,933,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,019,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,990,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

