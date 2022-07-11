Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Sally Beauty from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sally Beauty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.70.

Shares of SBH opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.41. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 564,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 780,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

