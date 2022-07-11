Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97,700 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 3.0% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Schlumberger by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

NYSE:SLB traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,700,603. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

