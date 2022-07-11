Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 2,549 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.70. 152,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,155,920. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $92.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

