Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 4,700 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

O traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,681. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

