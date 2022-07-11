Schnieders Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in PayPal by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

PYPL traded down $3.06 on Monday, hitting $70.37. 104,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,362,303. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.