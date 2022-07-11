Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
