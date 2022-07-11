Schnieders Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GBAB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.93. 1,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $25.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

