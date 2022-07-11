Schnieders Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

IBM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.84. 36,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.