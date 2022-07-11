Schnieders Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.
In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Business Machines (IBM)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.