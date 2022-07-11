Schnieders Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.9% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 156,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,396,254. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $255.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

