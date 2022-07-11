Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 587 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.1% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.97. The stock had a trading volume of 21,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,755,490. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $342.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.19 and its 200 day moving average is $139.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

