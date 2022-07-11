Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 597 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Sempra by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sempra by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.20. 1,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,446. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

