Schnieders Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Mccadden purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.88 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $335,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UHT traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,978. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $63.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

