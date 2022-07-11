Schnieders Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.66. 24,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,986,287. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

