Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,607 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $30.90. 39,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,592. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

