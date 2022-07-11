Scotiabank Cuts Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$21.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ATUSF opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0538 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

