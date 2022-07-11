Scotiabank Cuts Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$22.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SMMCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of SMMCF opened at $13.19 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

