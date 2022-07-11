Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.87.

CP stock opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 155,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

