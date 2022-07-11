Scotiabank Lowers Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.20

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TV. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.65 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cormark restated a sector perform rating and set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.40.

TSE TV opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The firm has a market cap of C$43.54 million and a PE ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.17. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$2.70.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$117.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining will post 0.2729032 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

