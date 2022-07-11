Scotiabank Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$57.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.35.

TECK.B opened at C$35.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.93. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.84 and a 52 week high of C$57.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.16 billion and a PE ratio of 4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

