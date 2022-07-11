Scotiabank Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$57.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.35.

TECK.B opened at C$35.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.93. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.84 and a 52 week high of C$57.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.16 billion and a PE ratio of 4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

