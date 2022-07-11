SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.91 and last traded at $71.91. 29,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,723,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

