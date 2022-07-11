Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,634 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 417,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

