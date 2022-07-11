Security Financial Services INC. Acquires New Holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.16% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DEED traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $22.77. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,760. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

