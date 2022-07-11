Security Financial Services INC. Boosts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.32. The stock had a trading volume of 385,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,821,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

