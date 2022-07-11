Security Financial Services INC. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,388 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,209 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average of $102.69.

