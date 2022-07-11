Security Financial Services INC. Has $3.99 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth CMT boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.48. 2,671,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.58.

