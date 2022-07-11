Security Financial Services INC. Has $5.89 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,033 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. TNF LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 555,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 1,201,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,064,000 after buying an additional 30,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 234,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares in the last quarter.
GOVT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.75. 4,128,865 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87.
