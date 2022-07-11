Security Financial Services INC. Makes New $968,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYH. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.48. 724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,102. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $302.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.65.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.