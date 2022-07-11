Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 7,901 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 132.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.9% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of TLH traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.97. 520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,202. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.39 and a one year high of $153.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day moving average of $131.63.

