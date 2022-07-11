Security Financial Services INC. Sells 12,328 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,328 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.4% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.05. 36,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,779,061. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

