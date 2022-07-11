Seedify.fund (SFUND) Market Capitalization Tops $31.58 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00006190 BTC on exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $31.58 million and $2.33 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00134857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.