SEEN Achieves Market Cap of $365,331.43 (SEEN)

SEEN (SEEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded up 11% against the dollar. SEEN has a total market cap of $365,331.43 and approximately $989.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SEEN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,788.79 or 0.99977543 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002728 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.