Settian Capital LP Purchases New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000. Cheniere Energy makes up about 4.1% of Settian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.08.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $4.19 on Monday, hitting $123.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

