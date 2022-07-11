Shapeshift FOX Token Reaches Market Cap of $26.12 Million (FOX)

Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Shapeshift FOX Token has a total market cap of $26.12 million and approximately $170,704.00 worth of Shapeshift FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shapeshift FOX Token has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Shapeshift FOX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Shapeshift FOX Token

Shapeshift FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 377,154,162 coins. Shapeshift FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

Shapeshift FOX Token Coin Trading

