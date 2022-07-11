Sherritt International (TSE:S) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 262775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$145.01 million and a P/E ratio of 37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60.

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$34.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.