Shopping (SPI) Price Hits $4.31 on Exchanges

Shopping (SPI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.31 or 0.00020952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shopping has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $474,780.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shopping alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00135980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016164 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 969,787 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.